Roman Anthony Starts Swinging a Bat
Roman Anthony (finger) has started swinging a bat, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. "Off a tee, short flips, there's some of that action going on. It's mainly up to about 30 swings at this time, and he's doing well. He began swinging yesterday. There's no clear next steps yet," Tracy added. "He just started doing it. It's probably going to remain that way for a little while and see how he's feeling. And then if that continues to go well, then we'll start talking about building out a progression to more stuff. But he at least has a bat in his hand swinging." The former top outfielder prospect has been a bust in 2026, having played in only 30 games due to a torn tendon in his right ring finger. The 22-year-old has been out since early May, and there's no clear timetable for his return. Anthony is still rostered in 72% of Yahoo leagues for his power/speed upside, but it might not be until late August or early September until we see him back with the Red Sox's big-league club.
Source: MassLive.com - Christopher Smith
Source: MassLive.com - Christopher Smith