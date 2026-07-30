Tristan Peters has Interesting Deep League Value
Tristan Peters has come out of nowhere and put together an excellent season in 2026. The 26-year-old earned himself a selection to the All-Star Game during his rookie season. Through 103 games, Peters is slashing .272/.328/.428 with six home runs, 37 RBI, and five stolen bases. It has been a slow start for Peters out of the break, but he'll hopefully turn it around soon. This slump might've put Peters on the waiver wire in some leagues. Fantasy managers in deep leagues seeking outfield help should consider scooping up Peters. He has shown the ability to contribute in multiple ways and could be a useful option in deeper leagues down the stretch of the season.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference