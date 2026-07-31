Joshua Baez Crushes Home Run No. 32 as MLB Debut Nears
Joshua Baez launched his 32nd home run of the Triple-A regular season on Thursday evening. Facing Jacksonville, the outfielder went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. Baez has enjoyed a recent power surge at Memphis, hitting four long balls over his last 11 contests. On the season, the No. 48-ranked prospect on MLB Pipeline's recent update has carried a .251/.323/.577 slash line with a dominant .900 OPS. He has swiped an impressive 16 bags and added another 19 doubles with three triples. With the Cardinals now expected to entertain offers on some veteran pieces, including outfielder Lars Nootbaar, Baez's MLB debut could come shortly after the deadline. His five-category appeal makes him a top stash target across all formats.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com