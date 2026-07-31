Christian Scott Has Become a Must-Roster Starter in 12-Team Leagues
Christian Scott strengthened his case for a permanent 12-team roster spot Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings against the Atlanta Braves. It was his longest start of the season and lowered his ERA to 2.99. Scott now has 85 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings, giving fantasy managers plenty of value even when he does not work deep into games. The control and workload still deserve attention. Scott has issued 30 walks, and Wednesday was the first time he completed six innings in 15 starts. Still, his 1.24 WHIP is manageable, and the Mets continue to give him regular turns in the rotation. Only 29% of Yahoo leagues have Scott rostered, while RotoBaller ranks him 52nd among its Week 18 waiver options with an add recommendation for 12-team formats. He has pitched his way beyond streamer status at that depth.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller