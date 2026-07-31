Blake Snell to Make Another Rehab Start
Blake Snell (elbow) will make one more rehab outing at Triple-A Oklahoma City. On Friday, the southpaw confirmed that he'll make a final rehab start before rejoining the Dodgers rotation. He was excellent during his latest rehab outing when he struck out nine batters across four scoreless innings of work. He only threw 60 pitches during that outing, so the Dodgers probably want to increase his pitch count before Snell comes back to the active roster. Fantasy managers should scoop him up off the waiver wire if he's still sitting there in any formats.
Source: Jack Harris
Source: Jack Harris