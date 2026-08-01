Kade Anderson Productive Again, Emerging as a Must-Stash
Kade Anderson allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four across 4 2/3 scoreless innings in Friday's start with Double-A Arkansas. He threw 72 pitches, firing 45 of them for strikes. Anderson has been terrific overall and owns a 1.27 ERA, 0.65 WHIP, and a whopping 119:12 K:BB across 82 1/3 innings pitched in Double-A. The 22-year-old has moved beyond Double-A and should be in line for a promotion to the majors, or at least a call-up to Triple-A Tacoma. Anderson might not make his MLB debut until 2027, but could make a case if he continues to put up outstanding numbers in the minors.
Source: MiLB Central
Source: MiLB Central