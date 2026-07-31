Casey Schmitt has Knee Surgery, Out 6-8 Weeks
Casey Schmitt (knee) underwent successful surgery and will be sidelined roughly six to eight weeks. Schmidt required surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee. Given the Giants' current place in the standings, Schmidt is most likely done for the season. Unless a miracle happens, the Giants aren't going to be in playoff contention, so they probably won't bother bringing back Schmidt until 2027. The 27-year-old can be safely dropped in all redraft formats. This season, Schmidt is slashing .271/.301/.483 with a career-high 21 home runs and 55 RBI across 98 games. It was a breakout season for Schmidt, so hopefully he'll be able to recapture the same magic once he returns.
Source: Alex Pavlovic
Source: Alex Pavlovic