Walker Jenkins Continues to Make a Case as a Priority Stash
Walker Jenkins has logged a hit in 10 of his last 11 games and is hitting .262 (11-for-42) with seven walks and three stolen bases during that stretch. Overall, Jenkins is slashing .268/.377/.432 with four home runs, 15 doubles, 35 runs, and 10 stolen bases across 223 plate appearances in Triple-A St. Paul. The Twins are dealing with injuries in the outfield as Byron Buxton (hip) was recently placed on the injured list with a right hip impingement. Minnesota is expected to be buyers at the MLB trade deadline, so that could impact Jenkins' call-up. The 21-year-old dealt with a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in his left shoulder earlier in the year, but it hasn't slowed him down. He's posted a .931 OPS and 10.1 BB% in 30 games since returning from the injured list. Jenkins is making a case for a priority stash, but the Twins might not promote the former first-round pick until MLB rosters expand in September.
Source: MILB.com
Source: MILB.com