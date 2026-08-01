Nick Lodolo Feels Good After Throwing 50 Pitches on Friday
Nick Lodolo (finger) threw 50 pitches over three simulated innings of live batting practice against hitters on Friday, according to MLB.com. Lodolo felt good about using a new grip to throw his breaking pitches, and he could be cleared to go on a minor-league rehab assignment next. The 28-year-old southpaw has been on the 15-day injured list with a left index finger blister since July 12, but he's nearing a return to the Reds' starting rotation for the remainder of the second half of the season. Before going on the IL yet again, Lodolo had gone 3-2 for the Reds this year with a 4.60 ERA (5.09 FIP) and 1.47 WHIP with 50 strikeouts and 27 walks in 62 2/3 innings across his 12 starts. The former seventh overall pick in 2019 out of Texas Christian University has never been able to stay healthy long enough to realize his potential in the big leagues, and he's posted a career-low 17.9% strikeout rate and career-high 9.7% walk rate in 2026. Lodolo could be a decent matchup-based streamer in fantasy leagues when he returns to Cincy's starting rotation, and he's currently rostered in only 63% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com