Brewers Acquire Catcher Bo Naylor From the Guardians
Bo Naylor and pitcher Codi Heuer from the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday in exchange for pitcher Craig Yoho and outfielder Blake Perkins, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Naylor, 26, was demoted to the minors by Cleveland after 28 games in the first half of the season, in which he hit just .143/.200/.238 with a .438 OPS, two home runs, seven RBI, and four runs scored in 90 plate appearances. In 45 games on the farm at Triple-A Columbus, Naylor has hit .225/.344/.438 with a .781 OPS, seven home runs, 24 RBI, 25 runs scored, and four steals in 189 plate appearances. The Brewers are set with William Contreras and Gary Sanchez as their catchers at the major-league level right now, so Naylor is expected to report to Triple-A Nashville to continue working on his offensive approach in the minors after the trade.
Source: New York Post - Jon Heyman
Source: New York Post - Jon Heyman