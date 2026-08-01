Justin Steele Preparing to Throw on Saturday
Justin Steele (elbow) is set to take a significant step forward in his recovery on Saturday, as he plans to complete a light workout before throwing approximately 20 pitches from flat ground. The 31-year-old has been sidelined for the entire season while recovering from UCL revision surgery, although he did experience a setback during his rehab. Still, he has progressed from throwing plyometric balls as recently as last month to now preparing to throw from flat ground, making this an important milestone in his recovery. Given his current stage of rehab, the amount of work he still has ahead of him, and the limited time remaining in the season, the clock is ticking on his chances of returning in time to make any meaningful fantasy impact. In fact, there is a possibility that he returns as a reliever rather than a starter, which would further diminish his fantasy relevance. That said, a return in any capacity before the end of the season would be a significant development for Steele as he heads into the postseason and the offseason, making him an intriguing buy-low candidate in dynasty leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com