Michael Pittman Jr. to Do Wonders for Steelers Offense
Michael Pittman Jr. enters the 2026 season in a new offense, but receiver D.K. Metcalf has high hopes for the former Colts wideout. Metcalf said of Pittman, "The type of experience in the league who's been successful in another franchise comes over here, I think it's going to do wonders for our offense." In six seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Pittman had 485 receptions for 5254 yards and 25 touchdowns in 95 games, despite poor quarterback play for most of his career with the team. Now he gets to play with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Pittman is currently ranked WR41 in RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings, but if he can adjust to head coach Mike McCarthy's system, he could have a career year in Pittsburgh.
Source: Aaron Becker - Yahoo
Source: Aaron Becker - Yahoo