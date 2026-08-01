De'Andre Hunter Eyes Kings Starting Spot
De'Andre Hunter is expected to claim the final starting spot over Maxime Raynaud, per Kings beat writer Chris Watkins. That would round out a projected five of Darius Acuff Jr., Zach LaVine, Hunter, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis, giving Sacramento more perimeter defense and spacing than a two-big look with Raynaud. Hunter, 28, arrived from Cleveland at the deadline and finished last season averaging 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.7 threes across 45 games. His low defensive stats and limited playmaking cap the fantasy ceiling, so even with a starting role, he profiles more as a points-and-threes streamer than a stable standard-league option.
Source: Chris Watkins
Source: Chris Watkins