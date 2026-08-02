Bo Nix Not Afraid to Run on Surgically Repaired Ankle
Bo Nix is just over seven months removed from the initial surgery to repair the fractured right ankle he injured in his team's postseason victory over the Bills, with a follow-up procedure coming as recently as April. Still, he will not hesitate to scramble when needed. In speaking with the media on Saturday, he expressed confidence in the ankle, saying, "I'm going to roll [out]. I'm going to be as athletic as I can be. ... It's a strength of ours and so we've got to use our strengths. For me, that's when I feel at my best, that's when I feel free. When I'm playing like that, when I'm moving around, it's a good thing." Nix has run for 786 yards and nine touchdowns across his first two seasons, with his rushing production providing a safe weekly floor for fantasy while also opening up downfield opportunities for the Broncos offense. With Jaylen Waddle joining the team in 2026, Nix now has the strongest group of pass catchers of his young career, and if his rushing ability is truly unhampered by the ankle injury, he should be seen as a strong bet to outperform his current ADP of QB15.
Source: Jeff Legwold
Source: Jeff Legwold