Isaiah Likely Becoming a Safety Valve in Giants Offense
Isaiah Likely was one of the team's most active pass catchers on Saturday, hauling in six of his nine targets during competitive sessions, and The Athletic's Dan Duggan sees his place taking shape in a new-look Giants offense. After leading the team and nearly doubling the next closest player with 131 targets in 2025, receiver Wan'Dale Robinson departed for Tennessee in free agency, and Duggan believes Likely will inherit that underneath safety valve role for second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart. After sharing a depth chart with three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews for four seasons in Baltimore, Likely followed head coach John Harbaugh to the Giants, signing a three-year, $40 million deal. Harbaugh has sung Likely's praises for years, and with him finally getting an opportunity to serve as his team's primary tight end, with heavy volume potentially coming his way, RotoBaller's TE14 is a breakout candidate to target in the later rounds of drafts.
Source: Dan Duggan
Source: Dan Duggan