Isaac Jones Targets Standard Deal with Pistons
Isaac Jones is determined to earn a standard contract, telling Coty Davis of The Detroit News that he does not want to stay on a two-way deal forever. Jones, 26, has been far more productive in the G-League than the NBA, winning a title with Stockton in 2025 before making the 2025-26 All-NBA G-League First Team with Motor City. He averaged 22.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.9 blocks for the Cruise, then helped his case with a strong Summer League. Jones brings motor, size, and finishing, but until Detroit gives him a full roster spot and real minutes, he is just a watch-list name for fantasy managers.
Source: Coty M. Davis
Source: Coty M. Davis