Troy Franklin Still Looks More Like a Late Flier Than a Sleeper
Troy Franklin made a legitimate jump in his second season, catching 65 of 104 targets for 709 yards and six touchdowns. That was real progress. It may also be the high-water mark for his target volume. Denver gave up a first-round pick, a third-round pick, and a fourth-round swap to acquire Jaylen Waddle, who now joins Courtland Sutton at the top of the receiver room. Franklin is left competing with Marvin Mims Jr. and Pat Bryant for what remains. Mims opened camp making plays in consecutive practices, while Bryant caught a long touchdown from Bo Nix on Day 2. Franklin's long history with Nix still helps, but it does not reserve another 104 targets for him. RotoBaller ranks Franklin as the WR82 in PPR leagues, so taking him near the end of a deep draft is not a major gamble. Calling him a sleeper is harder. At 23, Franklin remains a reasonable dynasty hold, but redraft managers should treat him as a late bench flier until Denver shows it has a steady role for him.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller