Jeremiyah Love Handles First Team Snaps in Practice on Sunday
Jeremiyah Love took the first snap of the day with the Arizona Cardinals' first-team offense during 11-on-11 work. Love has spent time with the second-team offense, behind Tyler Allgeier, who signed a two-year, $12.25 million contract with the Cardinals this offseason. Reports indicate that Allgeier and Love have split touches so far in training camp, even though veteran James Conner has yet to practice. The Notre Dame prodigy was drafted third overall by the team and is currently among the NFL's highest-paid running backs this season. While the talent gap should push Love to the top of the depth chart, there are plenty of red flags surrounding this situation.
Source: Theo Mackie - AZC Sports
Source: Theo Mackie - AZC Sports