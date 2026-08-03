Isaiah Likely the No. 2 Option in Giants' Passing Attack
Isaiah Likely standing out as the No. 2 option behind 2024 first-round pick Malik Nabers. Hughes calls Likely "more of a utility weapon than a traditional tight end" and points to his early chemistry with Jaxson Dart and the team's willingness to move him across the formation as indicators that a big year could be on the horizon. Likely has made plays at all three levels through the early days of training camp and could be in line for the heaviest target share of his young career after spending four seasons in Baltimore with All-Pro Mark Andrews. Likely is RotoBaller's TE14 and represents the exact type of upside that fantasy managers should be seeking in the later rounds of 2026 drafts.
Source: Connor Hughes
Source: Connor Hughes