Kenny Pickett to Start Hall of Fame Game Against Cardinals
Kenny Pickett will start the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 6, against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. No clear-cut starters will play in the game for the Panthers. Now that veteran Andy Dalton is no longer in Carolina, Pickett is the favorite to serve as Bryce Young's backup in 2026 in his first year with the team. The 28-year-old former 20th overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 from the University of Pittsburgh is with his third different team in the last three years, having spent 2024 with the Philadelphia Eagles and 2025 with the Las Vegas Raiders. Pickett played in 11 games (three starts) the last two seasons and threw for only 479 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with the Eagles and Raiders in a backup role. He will only become an option in the deepest of superflex leagues in 2026 if he's forced into the starting role if Young goes down with an injury.
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person