Bryce Harper Expected to Move to the Outfield
Bryce Harper is expected to move back to the outfield to make room for recently acquired infielder Luis Arraez, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. Alec Bohm is set to move to first base, with Bryson Stott moving from second to third. Harper will move back to right field, a position he hasn't played since 2022. For fantasy purposes, it will definitely put more strain on the 33-year-old veteran physically, but he will also be gaining outfield eligibility to close out the 2026 season and for next year. The two-time MVP and nine-time All-Star heads into the new week slashing .255/.360/.497 on the year with an .858 OPS, 23 home runs, 66 RBI, 67 runs scored, and six stolen bases in 112 games across 472 plate appearances in his eighth year with the Phillies. Fantasy managers are hoping the move to the outfield will help Harper get back on track offensively, as he hit just .172 (15-for-87) with a .625 OPS, two homers, six doubles, a triple, 11 RBI, nine runs, 14 walks, and 31 strikeouts in 24 games in July, easily his worst month of the season so far.
Source: MLB.com - Todd Zolecki
Source: MLB.com - Todd Zolecki