Nick Lodolo to Make a Rehab Start on Wednesday
Nick Lodolo (finger) is scheduled to throw 60 to 65 pitches in a minor-league rehab game on Wednesday with Triple-A Louisville, according to Charlie Goldsmith of FOX 19. The Reds cleared Lodolo to make a rehab start next week after he threw a successful 50-pitch live batting practice session on Friday. The 28-year-old southpaw has not made a start for the Reds since July 11 due to a recurring blister issue on his left index finger, but he's nearing a return to Cincy's starting rotation and could be back as early as Aug. 11 against the Chicago White Sox. Lodolo has adopted a new grip for his breaking pitches, which will hopefully allow him to avoid any blister-related problems for the rest of the 2026 season. The oft-injured former seventh overall pick from Texas Christian University in 2019 has only made 12 starts this year and has gone 3-2 with a 4.60 ERA (5.09 FIP) and 1.47 WHIP with 50 strikeouts and 27 walks in 62 2/3 innings pitched. Once a promising strikeout arm, Lodolo has a career-low 17.9% strikeout rate in 2026, but he's still rostered in 63% of Yahoo leagues and could be a valuable matchup-based streamer the rest of the way if he's fully healthy.
Source: FOX 19 - Charlie Goldsmith
Source: FOX 19 - Charlie Goldsmith