Sam Antonacci a Speed and Batting Average Asset to Target on the Waiver Wire
Sam Antonacci had hit .279/.369/.413 with eight home runs, 32 RBI, 58 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases. The 23-year-old does not profile as a high-end power source, as he's posted just a 6.6% barrel rate and a 36.3% hard-hit rate. The lefty swinger has also logged just a .519 OPS against left-handed pitching this season, which has led the White Sox to deploy him in a big-side platoon role. However, Antonacci has displayed an impressive plate approach for a young player, limiting his strikeout rate to 15.8%. He also offers high-end speed that helps him run a high batting average on balls in play. As a quality source of batting average, stolen bases, and runs scored, Antonacci profiles as a must-add waiver wire target across most league formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller