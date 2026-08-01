Luis Arraez Gets Scratched on Saturday
Luis Arraez (cramping) was scratched ahead of Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres. Arraez was forced to leave Friday's contest due to cramping. He'll be held out of the lineup here due to the same issue. The Giants are likely going to be careful with Arraez, with the trade deadline only a few days away. The 29-year-old is expected to be traded, with the Rays, Red Sox, and Yankees reportedly showing interest. This season, Arraez is slashing .328/.364/.446 with four home runs, 43 RBI, and 10 stolen bases in 104 games. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Giants hold him out of the lineup until they likely trade him on Monday.
Source: mlb.com
Source: mlb.com