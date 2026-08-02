Kade Anderson has Path to MLB Innings Following Major Trade
Kade Anderson should be on the radar of all fantasy managers heading into Week 19. On Saturday, the Mariners traded veteran right-handed pitcher Luis Castillo to the Chicago White Sox per ESPN's Jeff Passan. This move opens a role in their starting rotation for a potential sixth man. While Emerson Hancock currently occupies the No. 5 spot in the rotation, he has also been linked to many trade rumors, which would create an even clearer path for the team's No. 1 prospect to play a major role over the final stretch. Anderson has been knocking on the MLB door since making his pro debut in 2026. Through his first 16 starts at Double-A (82 1/3 innings), the southpaw has posted a dominant 1.20 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, and a 119:12 K:BB. Even if the Mariners were to hold Hancock through the deadline, Anderson could find a role as a sixth man in the staff. If Hancock were to move to a new club, the budding southpaw could earn the call immediately after. He is a priority stash target across all formats as he would hold must-start upside on a per-start basis.
Source: Jeff Passan
Source: Jeff Passan