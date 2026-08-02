Caleb Thielbar Remains a Deep-League Waiver-Wire Target
Caleb Thielbar picked up his third save of the season on Saturday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning in his team's 5-2 win over the New York Yankees. Across 34 innings (39 games) in 2026, Thielbar has recorded a 3.97 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 43 strikeouts. The 39-year-old has missed bats at an impressive rate so far this season, striking out 30.3% of the batters he's faced. With Cubs closer Daniel Palencia (elbow) currently on the injured list due to elbow inflammation, Thielbar appears to be part of a closer committee in Chicago with right-handers Trent Thornton and Jacob Webb. While fantasy managers should not expect Thielbar to see every save opportunity for the Cubs, the veteran left-hander could be worth targeting on the waiver wire in deeper leagues as a quality source of strikeouts and the occasional save.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller