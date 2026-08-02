Jacob Wilson is Dealing with Patellar Tendonitis
Jacob Wilson (knee) is being held out of the starting lineup during Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. A's manager Mark Kotsay said Wilson is out due to patellar tendonitis in his right knee. He added that this injury is manageable and he believes Wilson will be back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Wilson has been struggling at the plate lately, so maybe this injury has played a part in that. Fantasy managers shouldn't be worried about a lengthy absence, as this sounds like a day-to-day issue. Alika Williams will cover shortstop and bat seventh versus right-hander Keider Montero on Sunday. Fantasy managers should check back on Tuesday for another update.
Source: Martin Gallegos
Source: Martin Gallegos