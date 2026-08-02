Matt Chapman Not Ready to Return From the Injured List
Matt Chapman (abdomen), who was supposed to be ready by the All-Star break in mid-July and then again this weekend in San Diego against the division-rival Padres, is still not ready, according to Evan Webeck of The California Post. Chapman was scheduled to meet with team doctors on Sunday to reassess his situation. He has been able to swing the bat and play defense, but he's still having trouble running the bases. The 33-year-old veteran has not played since suffering an abdominal strain on June 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and there is no timetable for his return. Because of his injury, Chapman doesn't figure to be traded before Monday's Aug. 3 deadline. Before his injury, the former All-Star was a disappointment for fantasy managers offensively, slashing .235/.324/.368 with a .692 OPS, seven home runs, 42 RBI, and 35 runs scored across his 307 at-bats in his third year in the Bay Area. Chapman should return this season, but his activation from the IL is no longer imminent.
Source: The California Post - Even Webeck
Source: The California Post - Even Webeck