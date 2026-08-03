Braves No. 3 Prospect Eric Hartman Earns Call to Double-A
Eric Hartman has enjoyed a dominant showing at the High-A level in 2026 and is being rewarded with a promotion to Double-A, per MiLB Central. Hartman is currently viewed as the No. 3 prospect in the system on MLB.com and the overall No. 80-ranked prospect in the sport. Hartman joined the Braves in the 20th round of the 2024 MLB Draft but has quickly put himself on the radar of all dynasty fantasy managers. This season, through 94 games at Rome, Hartman has held a .273/.364/.525 slash line with 18 doubles, 24 home runs and 38 stolen bases. This is worth noting, as he carried a much lower .248/.344/.374 line across 83 games at Low-A the season prior. While he won't be on the redraft radar until late in the 2027 season, Hartman is quickly rising up dynasty boards and is a name to keep a close eye on during the final stretch.
Source: MiLB Central
Source: MiLB Central