Nick Gonzales Drawing Attention After Recent Lengthy Hitting Streak
Nick Gonzales has been drawing more attention on the waiver wire in fantasy baseball leagues because of his recent hot streak at the plate. Gonzales has gone 0-for-8 so far in two games to begin the month of August, but he ended July on a 15-game hitting streak in which he went 25-for-66 (.379) with two home runs, five doubles, eight RBI, and 11 runs scored in 67 plate appearances. The 27-year-old's hot streak has boosted his overall line in 2026 to .312/.366/.405 with a .771 OPS, six home runs, 50 RBI, 61 runs scored, and five stolen bases across his 407 at-bats in his fourth year in the big leagues with the Bucs. With rookie infielder Konnor Griffin (finger) most likely sidelined until the final month of the regular season, Gonzales should remain locked in as Pittsburgh's primary third baseman, and if he stays hot at the plate, he will continue to be picked up in more leagues. The former first-rounder from New Mexico State University is currently rostered in 57% of Yahoo leagues. He already has a career high in RBI and needs just two more home runs to set a new career high in that category as well.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference