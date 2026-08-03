Dak Prescott Won't Play in Preseason
Dak Prescott will sit out the preseason after head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the team does not plan to play its starters, according to Nick Harris. Prescott has not appeared in an exhibition game since 2019, so this continues Dallas' recent approach with its franchise quarterback. He sat out all three preseason contests last year before starting every regular-season game and completing 404 of 600 passes for 4,552 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. The decision should leave Joe Milton III and Sam Howell with the preseason quarterback work as they compete for the backup job. Prescott does not need exhibition snaps to secure his role, and Dallas can use the games to evaluate the rest of the depth chart. His absence does not change his fantasy outlook, and he remains locked in as the Cowboys' starter for Week 1.
Source: Nick Harris
Source: Nick Harris