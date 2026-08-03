Coby Bryant Expected to Miss 8-10 Weeks With Knee Injury

Aug 3, 2026, 3:56 PM ET
Chicago Bears safety Coby Bryant (knee) is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks after suffering a hyperextended knee, bone bruise, and small fracture during Monday's practice, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Surgery is not expected to be necessary. Bryant joined Chicago in March after starting 15 games for Seattle last season and recording 62 tackles, four interceptions, seven passes defended, and one forced fumble. He was brought in to play a significant role in a revamped safety group that also includes first-round rookie Dillon Thieneman. Cam Lewis stepped in with the first-team defense after Bryant left practice and should receive more opportunities while he is sidelined. The recovery timetable puts Bryant's availability for the beginning of the regular season in serious doubt. Avoiding surgery is encouraging, but Chicago will likely be without one of its top offseason additions for the remainder of training camp.--Bruno MuléSource: Adam Schefter