KC Concepcion's Shoulder Injury Not Believed to be Serious
KC Concepcion (shoulder) is expected to be okay after suffering a shoulder injury in practice on Monday. Concepcion took a hard fall on a short pass over the middle from Deshaun Watson, prompting attention from the Browns' medical staff. While there is no specific timeline for when the 2026 first-round pick will return to practice, it's good to know the injury is not significant. According to multiple reports, Concepcion has had a fantastic camp, operating in the first-team offense in the slot. The rookie receiver is currently ranked WR48 in RotoBaller's rankings and, assuming he's healthy and ready to go for Week 1, should have a chance to be the lead receiver for Cleveland in 2026.
Source: Jordan Schultz
Source: Jordan Schultz