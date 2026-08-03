Chris Rodriguez Jr. Takes Part in Team Drills Again on Monday
Chris Rodriguez Jr. (foot) took part in team drills during Monday's training camp practice for the second straight day after only doing individual drills in the first three practices of camp following offseason foot surgery that kept him sidelined for the entire offseason program, according to John Oehser and John Shipley of Jaguars.com. "He's continuously getting better, and we're just trying to be smart with getting him to work, getting him acclimated while not trying to aggravate it, knowing that we're so early on. I know he was excited about getting the pads on," head coach Liam Coen said. C-Rod's injury has helped Bhayshul Tuten stand out as the Jags' RB1 in the offseason and so far in training camp, but the 25-year-old Rodriguez is going to be involved during the regular season, and it doesn't hurt his cause that he has former experience working with Coen in college at the University of Kentucky. A committee approach will most likely be utilized, at least to start the year, with Rodriguez and Tuten sharing early-down, short-yardage, and goal-line situations, with LeQuint Allen Jr. likely to handle most of the third-down work. Tuten is the more explosive upside RB2 target, while Rodriguez should be considered more of an RB3/flex in upcoming fantasy drafts in Jacksonville's ascending offense.
Source: Jaguars.com - John Oehser and John Shipley
Source: Jaguars.com - John Oehser and John Shipley