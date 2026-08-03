Rookie Receiver Caleb Douglas Striving for More Consistency
Caleb Douglas has shown some flashes so far in training camp, but he still has plenty of things to improve on while striving for more consistency, according to C. Isaiah Smalls II of The Miami Herald. The Texas Tech standout also had a rough minicamp last month, but regardless, he will have plenty of opportunity in his first year in the NFL in a new offense after the team traded Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos and released injured wideout Tyreek Hill (knee). "I've been impressed," head coach Jeff Hafley said. "I think he's still got work to do and within the scheme, but we've moved him around. He's made some contested catches, which I think is very impressive with guys right there." The 6-foot-4 wideout has been somewhat of a safety blanket for new QB Malik Willis. Quarterback Quinn Ewers said Douglas' "size" makes him a valuable target. The 22-year-old third-rounder is competing with Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell as Willis' top target in 2026. It's not the ideal situation to be in, but the opportunity alone will make Douglas an intriguing late-round flier in deeper fantasy leagues in his first NFL season.
Source: The Miami Herald - C. Isaiah Smalls II
Source: The Miami Herald - C. Isaiah Smalls II