Caleb Houstan Headed to the Pelicans
Caleb Houstan to a one-year contract on Monday. According to Michael Scotto, the two sides have agreed on a one-year deal, but the salary is unknown at the moment. The expectation is that Houstan will compete for one of the final roster spots during camp. He made a minimal impact during his 18 appearances with the Atlanta Hawks this past season. Before that, Houstan played three seasons with the Orlando Magic under new Pelicans head coach Jamahl Mosley. He'll reunite with his former coach and hopefully be able to snag one of the final roster spots. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Houstan to be relevant this upcoming season.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto