Broncos in "No Hurry Right Now" to Bring in Taysom Hill
Taysom Hill, according to Luca Evans of The Denver Post. Payton added that he's set to see Hill in five days at quarterback Drew Brees' Hall of Fame induction. The head coach also said later that he needs to see where Hill is mentally and whether he even wants to play another season in the NFL. The 35-year-old Swiss Army Knife for the New Orleans Saints for the last nine years has parted ways with the organization and will play for another team if he returns for a 10th season in 2026. In 13 games with the Saints last year, Hill carried the ball 52 times for 114 yards (career-low 2.2 yards per carry) and just one touchdown, adding 11 catches for 91 yards on 16 targets as a receiver. The Broncos already have a pretty crowded receiver and running backs room, as well as veteran TE Evan Engram, so Hill could be an odd fit if he were to join Denver. Payton would surely find a way to use Hill to his advantage, but he would most likely operate in more of a gadget role that wouldn't lend itself to much fantasy football value.
Source: The Denver Post - Luca Evans
Source: The Denver Post - Luca Evans