Bijan Robinson Agrees to Historical Extension
Bijan Robinson has agreed to a three-year extension with the Atlanta Falcons worth up to $75 million. The deal includes $51 million in guaranteed money, which is the highest ever paid to a running back, and the new average annual value of $25 million exceeds that of Saquon Barkley by $4.4 million. Robinson has topped 1,400 rushing yards in each of the past two seasons while adding 140 receptions and an additional 1,251 receiving yards over that span. With Kevin Stefanski taking over as head coach and Robinson's long-time running mate Tyler Allgeier departing in free agency, expectations have only gotten higher for the fourth-year player, and he is RotoBaller's RB2 for 2026, behind only Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs, who is likely now in line for a substantial payday of his own.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport