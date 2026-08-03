Davis Allen Will be Given "Some Time" to Heal From Quad Injury
Davis Allen (quadriceps) is dealing with a quad injury at training camp, and head coach Sean McVay said that the team will give Allen "some time" before he returns to practice because it's a soft-tissue injury, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN. "You don't want to rush him back," McVay said. "Davis is going to be a big part of what we do this year." The 25-year-old is coming off the best year of his career in 2025 in his third year, but he only caught 24 of his 33 targets for 208 yards and three touchdowns in 17 regular-season games (five starts) for L.A. McVay says that Allen will be a big part of the offense, but it's likely to come more in the form of blocking than as a fantasy-relevant pass-catcher. Allen will also have a hard time standing out in the box score with Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, and Terrance Ferguson all capable of pitching in on offense, too. Not to mention receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams drawing the vast majority of passing-game targets from quarterback Matthew Stafford. Allen won't be a factor in single-TE fantasy leagues.
Source: ESPN.com - Sarah Barshop
Source: ESPN.com - Sarah Barshop