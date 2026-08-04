Hawks May Move Buddy Hield
Buddy Hield could be used in offseason trade scenarios as the team works through a roster crunch, per Evan Sidery. Atlanta guaranteed Hield's $9.66 million salary for 2026-27, but that does not lock him into the rotation, especially after he played only seven regular-season games with the team following his deadline move from Golden State. The 33-year-old averaged 5.1 points in limited minutes with Atlanta, and the Hawks have more players than regular-season roster spots after a busy offseason. For fantasy, Hield has little value if he stays buried in Atlanta, but a trade to a team that needs shooting could put him back on the deep-league radar as a threes specialist.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery