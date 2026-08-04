Mike McCarthy Declines to Name a Starting Running Back
Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle, he declined to name a definitive starter, instead referring to them as a "dynamic one-two punch." He went on to say, "I don't want to have to worry about what back is in there... Both of those guys give us that flexibility." Warren led the Steelers backfield with 958 rushing yards on 211 attempts in 2025, while Dowdle, who signed a two-year deal this offseason, has topped 1,000 yards in each of his last two stops with the Panthers and Cowboys. Both backs are also capable pass-catchers, giving Pittsburgh one of the more well-rounded running back situations regardless of who is on the field. While both players are capable of outperforming their 2026 ADP, RotoBaller ranks them back to back, but gives Dowdle a narrow edge as the RB30 to Warren's RB31.
Source: Mike DeFabo
Source: Mike DeFabo