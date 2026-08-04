Travis Hunter Expected to Have Package Role at Wide Receiver
Travis Hunter is expected to work as a package player on offense while taking on a key role at cornerback, according to ESPN. Head coach Liam Coen said the Jaguars now have a better understanding of where Hunter fits after asking him to learn too much of the offense as a rookie. Rather than carrying the entire playbook, Hunter will focus on selected plays and situations, including third downs, the red zone, two-minute drills, quick screens, and opportunities to get him the ball in space. He caught 28 passes for 298 yards and one touchdown in seven games last season before a knee injury ended his year. With Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., and Jakobi Meyers already in the receiver rotation, Hunter's offensive snap count remains unclear. The specialized role should still create chances for him to make plays, but inconsistent volume could make him difficult to trust as a weekly fantasy starter.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN