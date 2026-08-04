Tua Tagovailoa Limited Tuesday With Back Injury
Tua Tagovailoa (back) will be limited during Tuesday's practice, according to Josh Kendall of The Athletic. Tagovailoa began training camp with a flare-up of back stiffness that kept him from fully participating, but head coach Kevin Stefanski described the issue as minor. The veteran returned to 11-on-11 work Monday and completed one of the best throws of the session to Drake London, although he received only a handful of team reps. Atlanta will continue managing his workload as he competes with Michael Penix Jr. for the starting job. Tagovailoa completed 67.7% of his passes for 2,660 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions across 14 games with Miami last season. His return to team drills is a positive sign, but the back issue remains worth monitoring until he resumes a full workload. For now, there is no indication that he is in danger of an extended absence.
Source: Josh Kendall
Source: Josh Kendall