Dillon Gabriel Making Case for Browns' QB3 Role
Dillon Gabriel is expected to receive more practice reps after stacking several good days in training camp, according to Cleveland.com. Head coach Todd Monken has narrowed the starting competition to Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders so both can get enough work, leaving Gabriel outside the battle for the No. 1 job. The additional reps should instead give the second-year passer a chance to strengthen his hold on a roster spot and show whether he belongs in the backup conversation. Gabriel appeared in 10 games and made six starts as a rookie, completing 110 of 185 passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. He is not expected to work with the first-team offense based on the current rotation, but his recent play has improved his standing in the quarterback room. Gabriel remains off the standard fantasy radar, though he could become relevant in deeper Superflex formats if he earns the backup role.
Source: Cleveland.com
Source: Cleveland.com