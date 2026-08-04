Seth McGowan has Been Impressive in Training Camp
Seth McGowan in training camp. When he was asked about McGowan on Tuesday, starting RB Jonathan Taylor compared McGowan's style to veteran RB David Montgomery. The 24-year-old seventh-rounder from the University of Kentucky is competing for change-of-pace touches with DJ Giddens behind Taylor in his first NFL season with the Colts in 2026. The RB2 role in Indy hasn't been fruitful for fantasy purposes as long as Taylor has been healthy, which means both McGowan and Giddens will probably go undrafted in most standard-sized 12-team leagues this fall. In his final collegiate season with Kentucky in 2025, McGowan ran for 725 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns on 165 rushing attempts, adding 19 receptions for 126 yards through the air in 11 games played. McGowan isn't much of a third-down back, so his best path to fantasy value will probably be as a goal-line vulture in Indy as he looks to earn more work behind Taylor.
Source: 107.5 The Fan - Kevin Bowen
Source: 107.5 The Fan - Kevin Bowen