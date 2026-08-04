Kaytron Allen Needs a Preseason Push to Earn Redraft Value
Kaytron Allen has a clear selling point. The sixth-round rookie left Penn State as the program's career rushing leader with 4,180 yards and 39 touchdowns, and Washington drafted him to handle the kind of physical, short-yardage work that can keep drives alive. The fit is easy to understand. The role is not. Jacory Croskey-Merritt rushed for 805 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie, then caught all three of his targets during what the team called his best practice of camp. Rachaad White broke a long outside run in the first padded session and remains the most accomplished receiver in the group. Jeremy McNichols, Jerome Ford, and Robert Henry Jr. are still around as well. RotoBaller has Allen at RB55 in PPR, RB58 in half-PPR, and RB8 among rookie backs. His quickest route to fantasy value is winning the goal-line job, but Washington has not handed it to him. Allen remains a worthwhile dynasty stash because the room could open quickly. Redraft managers should wait for the preseason to show whether he has a real weekly role.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller