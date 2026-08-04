Kyle Pitts Sr. "Moving Better," Fully Healthy for 2026
Kyle Pitts Sr. is "moving better than he has in years," according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Pitts' confidence has wavered in previous seasons while battling a lingering knee injury, but he's at full health this offseason, and new head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense is set up for him. The Falcons' receiver depth is still a major question mark behind WR1 Drake London, leaving Pitts as "a certified first or second option" in the passing attack. Fowler mentions that Pitts has been going as a top-five fantasy TE in drafts after his big 2025 season in which he caught a career-high 88 passes on 118 targets for 928 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in 17 starts. We know that the former fourth overall pick in 2021 from the University of Florida is going to have a big role in 2026, but it's just a matter of whether QBs Tua Tagovailoa/Michael Penix Jr. can get him the ball consistently. Pitts finished last year as the No. 2 fantasy TE and has high-end TE1 potential yet again this year, albeit with some risk based on Atlanta's less-than-ideal QB situation.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler