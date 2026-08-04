Jalen Nailor Standing Out in Raiders Camp
Jalen Nailor has emerged as one of the team's most consistent pass-catchers early in training camp, according to the Las Vegas Sun. Nailor won all three of his one-on-one reps during Monday's first padded practice, then connected with Kirk Cousins on a long post route during team drills. He also made two red-zone catches from Cousins on Friday, continuing a connection the pair developed during their two seasons together in Minnesota. Nailor signed a three-year, $35 million contract with Las Vegas after posting career highs of 29 receptions and 444 yards with four touchdowns in 2025. The Raiders have moved him between the slot and outside, and the Sun currently views Nailor and Tre Tucker as the clear top two receivers. Brock Bowers remains the offense's premier target, but Nailor is building a strong case for a meaningful role. His contract, versatility, and early chemistry with Cousins put him on the late-round radar in deeper fantasy drafts.
Source: Las Vegas Sun
Source: Las Vegas Sun