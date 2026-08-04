Daniel Jones Looks "Unimpeded" as he Continues his Rehab
Daniel Jones (Achilles) at training camp. Solak added that it doesn't look like Jones is only 7 1/3 months removed from Achilles surgery. If anything, Jones is "just a little stiff and uncertain when he's moving." Still, Solak thinks Jones "looks good," but he's not 100% on his Achilles just yet, so it remains to be seen how close he'll be to 100% by Week 1 of the 2026 regular season in September. The 29-year-old is in a "good place," though, and head coach Shane Steichen isn't modulating how he distributes reps or calls plays in training camp to account for Jones' recovery. It looks like the former sixth overall pick by the Giants in 2019 from Duke will be ready for Week 1, which would be great news for the Colts' offense. Jones was on his way to a career-best season in 2025 in his first year in Indy, but coming off a torn Achilles tendon and without receiver Michael Pittman Jr., there are plenty of reasons for fantasy managers to be skeptical of a repeat. Jones should be targeted as a low-end QB2 in superflex leagues with limited upside.
Source: ESPN.com - Ben Solak
Source: ESPN.com - Ben Solak