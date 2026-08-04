Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield Could be Headed Towards Franchise Tag in 2027
Baker Mayfield "are on a collision course for the franchise tag" next season, which would pay him at least $47 million next year. Tampa could not get a deal with Mayfield done after offering two years and $100-plus million, and the veteran signal-caller has been very disappointed with the team's lack of interest in getting something done before training camp started. The last three Bucs players who received the franchise tag -- Antoine Winfield Jr., Chris Godwin Jr., and Shaquil Barrett -- all eventually got long-term deals. Another option would be to franchise tag Mayfield and trade him to a QB-needy team. If that were to happen, Fowler speculates that Mayfield could be a short-term option for the Los Angeles Rams after Matthew Stafford retires if they think Ty Simpson isn't quite ready. Mayfield has always played with a chip on his shoulder, but he'll have extra motivation in 2026. His dip in production last year could have been due to multiple injuries he played through, but fantasy managers should have their doubts about a rebound in 2026 now that future Hall of Fame receiver Mike Evans is no longer around.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler